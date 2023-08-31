Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate set to leave club and join Saudi rivals - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Ghislain Konan is set to leave the club and join rival Saudi Pro League club Al-Fayha, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Evidently, Al-Nassr is looking to cut down on its roster of foreign players. The club has acquired non-Asian players like Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte in the summer transfer window. Additionally, they have Anderson Talisca on the team.

The rules of the AFC Champions League allow teams to have six foreign players; one of them must be Asian. Hence, the team had to let go of one player, and due to Alex Telles' presence, Konan's spot in the team is no longer guaranteed.

Ghislain, 27, joined the Saudi Pro League side last season and has made 36 appearances for the club so far, providing five assists. He shared the pitch 22 times with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Given the current report, Konan looks set to leave for Al-Fayha.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca addressed his uncertain future

One additional player whose future at Al-Nassr was uncertain was Anderson Talisca, as many thought that the Brazilian could be the player who would head out. Talisca has been a key part of the team since joining them back in 2021.

He has so far made 62 appearances for the club, scoring 45 goals and providing six assists. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Brazilian has contrived a formidable attacking partnership.

Talisca recently dismissed the notion that he could be heading out the exit door, as the Brazilian wrote in a social media statement:

"You Al-Nassr fans, you who love this club, stop supporting it, fake news. I renewed until the 26th (2026). There's no reason for me to leave the club, I'm not negotiating with anyone. The club has no intention of leaving me because there's no reason."

He added:

"And the numbers don't lie. I'm happy here. I don't want to go anywhere, I have a beautiful history with this club, when I arrived at the club I went through all the difficulties with this club, don't forget it either."

With Talisca, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Al-Nassr has a strong attacking force. Hence, the club is expected to keep hold of the trio as they look to perform well in the AFC Champions League, as well as the Saudi Pro League this season.