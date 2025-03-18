Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Ali Lajami is frustrated with the club's approach towards a contract renewal, according to reports (via NFC1World on X). It has been reported that Lajami is unhappy with the delay in offering him a new deal. Hence, he will consider moving to Al-Ahli, should no offer be made before he becomes a free agent.

Prior reports had revealed that Al-Nassr came to terms with the defender over a contract extension (via ysscores.com). However, it is uncertain if these reports are to be believed, as the club have yet to make an announcement.

The Knights of Naj'd will hope they can complete Lajami's extension on time, as the 28-year-old remains an important part of their defensive lineup. It will be important to keep the Saudi Arabian defender, who has been with them since 202, at the club for the foreseeable future.

Al-Nassr have already moved to secure the futures of key squad players, with Cristiano Ronaldo understood to have agreed to an extension as well.

Portugal warned to prepare for Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement

Portugal have been advised to begin the process of planning its future without Cristiano Ronaldo by former national team manager Carlos Queiroz. He claimed that the nation risked "going into decline" if they didn't.

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward, who has been the face of Portuguese football for his entire career, remains a central figure in the squad. However, his international career is also likely to be over by the 2026 World Cup, and speculation about who may succeed him is growing.

Queiroz believes Portugal needs to make a move now to ensure a smooth transition. He said at the National Association of Football Coaches (ANTF) forum (via GOAL):

“Sooner or later, we will have to face the decision of the departure of a brilliant player, who left his mark on Portuguese football, Cristiano.

"The big decisions for the future must be taken now to prevent the national team from going into decline. We have a new generation of players who can guarantee success, but if we go into decline, getting back on track will be more difficult.”

Portugal meet Denmark in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday, March 20. Cristiano Ronaldo has been called up to the squad, and he will be expected to captain the Selecao in the starting lineup.

