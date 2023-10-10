Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammates banned for multiple games due to on-pitch behavior: Reports

According to a report from @9NFCBALL, two of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates have been banned for multiple games due to their on-pitch behavior.

The first is 19-year-old left-winger Abdulaziz Al-Eliwa, who plies his trade for Al-Nassr in the Youth League. During a recent clash between the Knights of Najd and Ohod, he reportedly conveyed 'disgraceful' behavior towards his opponents.

As a result, Al-Eliwa has been suspended by the Discipline Committee for the next two games. He will also pay a hefty fine of 10,000 Riyals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's senior teammate Sultan Al-Ghannam has also been suspended due to his conduct on the pitch. The Al-Nassr right-back was given a straight red card in the 97th minute in the club's recent 2-2 draw against Abha on Friday, October 6.

Due to the referee's report, the 29-year-old is now set to miss Al-Nassr's next four games — against Damac (October 21), Al-Feiha (October 28), Al-Ettifaq (October 31 - King Cup of Champions), and Al-Khaleej (November 4).

This will be a big blow for Luis Castro's side. Al-Ghannam has been an integral component of the side this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

To make matters worse, summer signing Marcelo Brozovic has also been fined 20,000 Riyals due to his absence from the media interview following Al-Nassr's draw against Abha.

Juventus legend being lined up to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Al-Nassr has lined up Juventus icon Alessandro del Piero to join Cristiano Ronaldo as the team's new sporting director.

The Knights of Najd have not shied away from making big transfers since signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. They further bolstered their squad this summer, recruiting Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, and more.

The Saudi Pro League club reportedly now has its eyes on Del Piero, who savored World Cup glory in 2006. He has allegedly flown to Riyadh for talks and is ready for a 'new challenge'.

Del Piero has worked as a commentator and pundit since retiring from the sport in 2015 but he may start a new venture with Al-Nassr to help the club ascend the football ladder.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company have had a strong start to the season across all competitions. They are currently third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 19 points, having played nine games — four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. They are also on top of their group in the AFC Champions League, winning both games to date.