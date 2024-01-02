Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr want to replace 28-year-old foreign signing with new player: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are looking for another foreign player to replace Seko Fofana, as per Al Nassr Zone.

The X handle posted the report on Tuesday, January 2, claiming that Al Nassr are now looking for new faces in midfield to replace the the former Manchester City and Fulham midfielder.

Fofana joined Al Nassr in the summer of 2023 from Lens, where he was the club captain, in a deal reportedly worth €25 million. He has made 19 appearances for the Saudi club, registering two goals and one assist.

Fofana has previously played for multiple clubs in Europe, representing Lens, Bastia, Fulham, Udinese, and Manchester City. The 28-year-old represents Ivory Coast in national colors and has registered a total of five goals in 12 games since his debut back in 2017.

Fofana represents a large group of foreign players who have recently joined the Saudi Pro League. His current international teammates include Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, David Ospina, Alex Telles, Otavio, Talisca and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

It would now seem that Al Nassr are not happy with Fofana's performance and are reportedly looking to replace him with another international player. They are currently second in the table with 46 points after 19 games, seven behind leaders Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends year with Al Nassr on a high note

Having left Manchester United by mutual consent in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo ventured into the Saudi Pro League to join Al Nassr. He has now ended the year as the highest goal scorer across the world in 2023.

Ronaldo has bagged 54 goals in 59 games for club country, with 44 of them coming for Al Nassr. The player continues to represent the national team as well and is likely to lead Portugal in the Euro 2024 tournament.