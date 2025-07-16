Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign 2 players from Brazilian giants this summer: Reports

Al Nassr are reportedly looking to sign two players from Flamengo to bolster the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad. They want to bring in left-back Ayrton Lucas and winger Jhon Arias, but face tough competition from other suitors.

As per a report in Somos Fanaticos, Al Nassr have been impressed with the Flamengo duo after watching them in the FIFA Club World Cup. Both players are open to leaving the Brazilian side this summer and are evaluating their options.

Lucas was linked with Arsenal in 2023, but the Gunners never followed up with their interest. Arias has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Premier League side are said to be keen on sealing the deal.

Nawaf Boushal has been the first choice for the left-back position at Al Nassr since the departure of Alex Telles, while Ayman Yahya is playing on the right wing for the Saudi Pro League side. Their future in the starting XI could be under threat if the two Brazilians are signed this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side already have Bento and Angelo from the South American giants, and are now looking to add more talented players from them. Jorge Jesus, who was appointed the Al Nassr manager on a one-year deal earlier this month, is pushing to get new players in before the start of pre-season.

The new manager also credited Ronaldo for his decision to join the club and said (via Record):

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him."

Jorge Jesus was at Al Hilal until May this year, before he left the club after failing to win the Saudi Pro League title. He is now determined to take Cristiano Ronaldo's side to the top, after finishing fifth last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win trophies at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal at Al Nassr this summer, extending his stay at the club. He said he wanted to win silverware with the club, telling Record:

"The ambition I feel has no finish line. It is consistency, commitment, and collective work that will make us better. And that is the task I am here for. We are starting a new chapter!"

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered the chance to join several FIFA Club World Cup sides in the summer after his contract at Al Nassr expired. However, the Portuguese superstar opted to stay at the club.

