Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign Premier League defender who has started 2023-24 season in fine form: Reports

According to football journalist Nabil Djellit (via Nottingham Forest News), Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign Nottingham Forest right-back Serge Aurier this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star joined Forest as a free agent last summer. The 30-year-old has established himself as a regular for Steve Cooper's side, making 28 appearances last season in all competitions, aiding his club in avoiding relegation.

Serge Aurier penned a new one-year deal at Nottingham Forest this season and has already started the 2023-24 campaign in fine form. He registered two assists as Forest defeated Sheffield United 2-1 on Friday, August 18.

Despite his impressive performances, the Reds are reportedly on the verge of signing Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel, putting Aurier's place in the starting XI under doubt. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to take advantage of this by bidding for the Ivory Coast international.

The Knights of Najd are keen on strengthening their defense and are reportedly close to signing Manchester City center-back Aymeric Laporte as well.

This would give Aurier the opportunity to play alongside established stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. He would also be assured a spot in the starting XI and is likely to have a more lucrative salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends defiant statement after helping Al-Nassr qualify for the AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a defiant statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) after helping Al-Nassr beat Shabab Al-Ahli 4-2 on August 22 to secure AFC Champions League group stage qualification.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started the 2023-24 season with a bang. He scored six goals, helping Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup. He also provided an assist as his side secured a Champions League berth.

Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 11th minute in the qualifier match but Yahya Al-Ghassani scored a brace to give Shabab Al-Ahli a slender 2-1 lead. The game appeared to be slipping away from the Knights of Najd when Sultan Al-Ghannam leveled the scores in the 88th minute.

Talisca scored his second of the night in the 95th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Marcelo Brozovic to seal a famous 4-2 comeback win.

The 38-year-old posted soon after:

"Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!"

Al-Nassr next face Al-Fateh away in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (August 25).