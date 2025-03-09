Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign Real Madrid star as potential replacement for Aymeric Laporte: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger to replace Aymeric Laporte this summer, according to Saudi news outlet 365Scores (h/t @NFC1World on X).

Since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2022, Rudiger has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe. Known for his aerial threat, speed, and leadership, the 32-year-old has helped Los Blancos win eight trophies, including the LaLiga title and UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, Laporte followed Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps by joining Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023 on a three-year deal. The former Manchester City star has been solid for the Riyadh-based outfit, scoring eight goals in 63 appearances across all competitions to date.

However, Laporte has been linked with a return to Europe this summer, which would leave the Knights of Najd in need of a top-level centre-back. While Mohamed Simakan has impressed this season, other stars including Mohammed Al-Fatil and Ali Lajami have notably struggled.

Despite Al-Nassr's reported interest in signing Rudiger, it remains to be seen if the Real Madrid star trades LaLiga for the Saudi Pro League. He is contracted to Los Blancos until June 2026.

Al-Nassr dealt massive blow as 4 of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates expected to miss crucial fixture against Esteghlal: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have suffered a big blow as Otavio, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, and Aymeric Laporte are expected to miss their important fixture against Esteghlal (via Saudi newspaper @ariyadhiah).

Stefano Pioli opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo during the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash against Esteghlal. With the tie still at 0-0, Al-Nassr are set to host the Iranian outfit for the second leg at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, March 10.

However, the absences of Otavio, Laporte, Al-Ghannam, and Al-Khaibari could prove to be costly with all four sidelined due to injury. All four stars are regular starters under Pioli and have flourished this season under his tutelage.

All eyes will be on Ronaldo to inspire his side to victory. The 40-year-old has garnered 26 goals and four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

