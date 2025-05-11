Cristiano Ronaldo's European Al-Nassr teammate has asked to leave the club in the summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Aymeric Laporte has handed in a transfer request asking to leave Al-Nassr at the end of the season, as per reports. The Spain international appears set to become the second foreign star to leave the club in successive transfer windows.

Ad

Al-Nassr showed great ambition when they poached Laporte from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, paying around £23 million for his services. They have since signed Frenchman Mohamed Simakan to partner him at the back, but the Spaniard appears set to leave the club.

A club source from X has revealed that Laporte has asked to leave the Knights of Najd, as he hopes to continue his career elsewhere. The 30-year-old will likely look to return to Europe like Anderson Talisca, who joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have been without Laporte for significant stretches of the season, with the former Manchester City man missing ten league games this term. He has played 20 times in the league this term, scoring four goals, and is currently out with an injury.

Laporte has a contract with the Saudi giants until the end of the 2025-26 season but is keen to join another club with one year left on his deal. The Spaniard has yet to pick up any silverware since arriving at the club, and the side are set to end the 2024-25 season without any trophies, once more.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo set to be absent for Al-Nassr against Al-Akhdoud: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be absent from the Al-Nassr squad for their Saudi Pro League game against Al-Akhdoud on Monday. The 40-year-old Portugal international will be rested for the game against the minnows, who are 17th, three points from safety in the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli has decided to rest his captain for the encounter, which his side needs to win to keep their slender title hopes alive. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man has missed only two league games all season, and is set to miss a third.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for the Saudi Pro League outfit this term, scoring 33 goals and providing four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. He is in the final month of his contract with the Knjghts of Najd, and may look to pitch his tent elsewhere after failing to land any major silverware in his time at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More