Cristiano Ronaldo's foreign Al-Nassr teammate unlikely to feature despite being part of squad, Saudi star set to start games instead: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Bento appears to have lost his place in the starting XI for the club, according to reports. The Brazil international is in his second season with the Saudi giants, having joined them from Athletico Paranaense last summer.

A club source @NFC1World reports on X that new Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus does not count on the 26-year-old shot-stopper for this season. The report has stated that the veteran Portuguese tactician wishes for Saudi Arabia international Nawaf Al-Aqidi to feature between the sticks, instead.

عالم النصر @NFC1World 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨- عاااااااااااااجل | - حتى ان استمر بينتو مع #النصر ؛ لن يشارك اساسياً جيسوس يرى بأن العقيدي هو الأجدر 💛

Bento has been guilty of putting on unconvincing displays for the Saudi giants, but it appears that his performance in the Saudi Super Cup final has been deemed to be unforgivable. He was at fault for Al-Ahli's late equaliser as he misjudged a ball into his box, allowing Roger Ibanez to score in the 89th minute. Al-Ahli went on to win the game on penalties, denying Cristiano Ronaldo a first major honour with his club.

Jorge Jesus decided to drop Bento from the squad entirely for their Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Taawoun without an official explanation as to why. The goalkeeper has been named in the Brazil national team squad by Carlo Ancelotti this month, indicating that his absence was not fitness-related.

Al-Aqidi starting between the sticks for Al-Nassr in the game against Al-Taawoun, possibly providing a glimpse into the future. The 25-year-old kept a clean sheet and delivered an assist for his side in their 5-0 win away from home. The club may now look to sell Bento before the Saudi transfer window shuts, to free up space in their squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate in limbo as deal falls through, eyeing next solution - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Al-Nassr, Aymeric Laporte, is in limbo after his deal to leave the club fell through at the last minute. The Spain international was due to join Athletic Club but saw the transfer collapse on European deadline day because the documentation of the deal was submitted late.

ESPN reports that Laporte has set his mind towards completing his transfer to the Spanish club once the January transfer window opens. He intends to feature for the club and get a chance to make the Spain squad for the FIFA World Cup next summer.

Aymeric Laporte has not played for Al-Nassr since the 2024-25 season, having made it clear that he was looking to move away from the club. He will now have to endure four months without football while he waits for a move back to Spain. He is unlikely to feature for Cristiano Ronaldo's side during that time, as the club is unhappy with how he has acted in recent months.

