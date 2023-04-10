Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez forbids people from talking about her drug-trafficking father and mum who was a prostitute - Reports

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, has premiered the second season of her reality show.

While the show documents life with her friends, her family is conspicuous by its absence, except for her sister and a brief appearance from her sister-in-law. According to El Nacional, that's because Cristiano Ronaldo's partner wants to keep people from talking about her parents.

Georgina's relationship with her family has been a topic of controversy, with her uncle Jesus Hernandez saying that he cared for Georgina and her sister when they were young.

That was reportedly due to Georgina's father, Jorge Eduardo, facing serious legal troubles related to drug trafficking, which resulted in a six-year prison sentence. He later returned to Argentina and died at the age of 70 due to a stroke.

The situation surrounding Georgina's mother is shrouded in secrecy, with a friend of her mother's revealing that she's scared that her past as a prostitute will be exposed. According to the same friend, Georgina's parents met at a nightclub owned by her father in Jaca, and her mother previously worked as a prostitute before moving to Italy.

Naija @Naija_PR Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been branded 'the most evil woman' by her uncle who claimed she has 'forgotten about her family' since she met Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been branded 'the most evil woman' by her uncle who claimed she has 'forgotten about her family' since she met Ronaldo https://t.co/jDMNbtDZdT

Despite the controversies surrounding Georgina's family, she remains a prominent figure in the world of football and modeling.

The second season of her reality show promises to offer an even closer look into the life of the enigmatic and controversial figure. However, fans won't be expecting to see any revelations about her parents.

Georgina Rodriguez's uncle calls Georgina evil on Cristiano Ronaldo's page

Despite her meteoric rise to fame and fortune, it seems that Georgina Rodriguez's family has been left behind in the shadows of her success. A few of her kin are allegedly disgruntled with the starlet's indifference towards them, and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than her uncle, Jesus Hernandez.

The frosty relationship between the duo has recently come to the fore, with Hernandez publicly airing his grievances against his niece (via Mirror):

“I was in charge of providing for Georgina and her sister, buying them clothes, paying for their electricity and water. I did everything. Georgina was living with me during her teenage years until the day they sent my brother-in-law back to Argentina.”

Moreover, Hernandez has been rattled by Cristiano Ronaldo's partner over her silence the demise of her father, Jorge, three years ago:

“No one told us Jorge had died. I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us. I’ve tried to contact her. I’ve written on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook, ‘You’ve got the most evil woman at your side’ and ‘if you want to know, contact me, I will tell you’. Now everyone is going to find out the shameless person she is. Why couldn’t she have told us her dad had died? You don’t hide things like that.”

