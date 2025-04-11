Cristiano Ronaldo's key Al-Nassr teammate to be rested for SPL clash against Al-Riyadh: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are potentially looking to make changes ahead of their Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Riyadh tomorrow (April 12) at Al-Awwal Park. A couple of their most important names could either be out or rested, especially In midfield, where there will be no Marcelo Brozovic.

A report from Saudi journalist Altamimi (via X) has revealed manager Stefano Pioli's intentions ahead of the weekend clash. The Italian tactician has decided that the Croatian deserves some rest, and will therefore be unavailable. Young Brazilian forward Wesley has also been ruled out of selection.

However, the Knights of Naj'd could return two important players to the starting lineup. Midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari has returned from injury, having missed the last couple of weeks. Full-back Nawaf Boushal is also back to fitness and in contention for selection.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the fulcrum of Nassr’s attack. He has been a model of reliability in the campaign, with 21 goals in 25 league appearances. Languishing in third in the standings, but boasting a 3-1 victory over rivals Al-Hilal last time out, confidence is high in Al-Nassr's camp, as they go into this weekend’s encounter.

Al-Nassr are firm favourites to win all three points this weekend, and rotation would mean an opportunity for fringe players to impress.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own film studio UR MARV with director Matthew Vaughn

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up a new career outside of football by opening an independent film company with British director Matthew Vaughn. The studio, called UR MARV, represents a significant chapter in the Al-Nassr forward's life as he digs into what comes after the pitch.

Vaughn, who has directed hits like Kingsman and X-Men: First Class, will co-lead what will be Ronaldo’s next big invesment project. The director said in a statement:

"Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he's a real-life superhero."

UR MARV has already released two action films and is working on a third. More information on their first major release will be coming soon. This isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s first foray into business.

The Al-Nassr superstar owns hair transplant clinics and has invested in the Portuguese media group Medialivre. He also has a fashion line and perfumes in addition to the CR7 hotel chain developed with the Pestana Group.

