Cristiano Ronaldo's mineral water company slammed over suspicions of falsehood and non-existent benefits: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's mineral water company URSU9 has been accused of falsehood and non-existent benefits.

Ronaldo is the head of URSU9 whose epicenter is found in the Aguas Mineras de Ávila, located in the El Oso lagoon. The Portuguese icon launched the mineral water company just last month.

However, El Comidista (via AS) has warned that the company is based on lies as they highlight that there is no evidence that alkaline waters are better than others. They argue that all scientific studies that exist are 'low-end or at least doubtful'.

URSU9 explains how alkaline water can be more beneficial on its website with the tagline:

"Much more than water."

Its alkaline origin stems from the use of soil and porous rocks and the company claim it is protected from:

"External aggressions, guaranteeing stable and permanent characteristics and without suffering human and chemical contamination."

However, the report also delves into false marketing from the mineral water company as its promotional campaign featured images of a water spring that is supposed to correspond to El Oso.

The report finds that the waterfall isn't actually located in the El Oso region but rather a place in the Serra do Acor. It has nothing to do with the location in which Cristiano Ronaldo's water company advertises to its consumers.

The name of the alleged location in which the water is manufactured is also seemingly lied about in promotion. The company claim Avila gets its name from bears that visit the waters to drink. However, specialists in the area and council members deny this and affirm that its name is a derivation of lutosus which translates to 'muddy'.

The final alleged lie that the report exposes comes from its analysis of the pH of the mineral water. The company claim that it is 9 but the highest data reached in the measurement is 8.62. This is reportedly three or four less than what was announced.

Cristiano Ronaldo harmed Coca-Cola in 2021 when snubbing the drink at a press conference

Ronaldo is not a fan of the carbonated drink.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mineral water company was formed two years after he had created a frenzy in the football world regarding his dislike of Coca-Cola. He was participating at the European Championships with Portugal when he sat down for a press conference.

However, the Real Madrid legend was unimpressed when he saw two bottles of Coca-Cola sitting in front of him. He moved them aside and replaced them with a bottle of water.

According to Indian marketing outlet afaqs!, this led to Coca-Cola taking a $4 billion hit in its market value. The legendary forward has admitted he becomes irritated when he sees his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, consuming the product.

