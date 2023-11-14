Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate could be blacklisted from Saudi Pro League if agents break little-known rule amid transfer rumors: Reports

The transfer situation surrounding Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate in the Portugal national team, has taken yet another turn.

There has been growing speculation about Fernandes' potential move to the Saudi Pro League. However, the move could be blacklisted if his agents break a little-known rule.

Spanish news source Fichajes (via Sport Bible) recently reported that Saudi clubs are concocting a colossal offer for Fernandes, estimated at €100 million. This offer is expected to be presented in the next summer transfer window.

However, a scarcely known rule within the Saudi Pro League's transfer policy could pose a formidable barrier to the playmaker's prospective move. This rule, if violated by Fernandes or his representatives during negotiations, could lead to an outright ban from the league.

A report from the New York Times (via Sport Bible) in July outlined specific regulations imposed by Saudi clubs concerning transfer dealings. Notably, players with an annual salary exceeding $3 million must receive league approval before joining.

This bracket notably includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and several Premier League players like Sadio Mane who transferred last summer.

Moreover, a particularly stringent rule relates to the conduct of agents. It’s stipulated that clubs are prohibited from engaging in competitive bidding over a single player. Should any player or agent attempt to leverage one club's interest to negotiate a higher salary from another, they would be 'immediately blacklisted' from the league.

The potential departure of the Portugal playmaker would be a palpable loss for Erik ten Hag's team. Nevertheless, it is believed that the financial gain from such a transfer could significantly alleviate Financial Fair Play (FFP) pressures.

Conversely, Ten Hag would face the challenge of appointing a new captain, given Fernandes' recent assumption of the role.

Cristiano Ronaldo's opulent Portugal mansion causes discontent among neighbors

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently overseeing the construction of a palatial mansion in Portugal. However, this grandiose project has stirred significant discontent among local residents.

The construction process, which has been ongoing for several years, has reportedly disrupted the tranquillity of the neighborhood. This has resulted in grievances about the impact on their daily lives and the environment.

Situated in the scenic locale of Cascais, a mere 20 minutes from Lisbon, Ronaldo’s mansion is slated to be the most expensive residence in Portugal. The project, crafted meticulously to meet the family's vision, has seen its budget swell and timelines stretch, much to the annoyance of those residing nearby.

One neighbor, in a statement to Ok Diario, lamented the prolonged construction (via Marca):

"We've had three years of construction. The house is so big that it looks like a hospital. My street has been cut off for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of the 'pyramid' of Pharaoh Ronaldo."

Despite expectations for the construction to wrap up by mid-June 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo is anticipated to remain with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia until June of 2025.