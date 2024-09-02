Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate close to joining Al-Nassr’s rivals in Saudi Pro League: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Danilo Pereira is reportedly on the verge of joining Al Ittihad, Al-Nassr’s fierce rivals in the Saudi Pro League. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Al Ittihad have reached an advanced stage, with both clubs nearing an agreement.

The move is expected to be finalized before the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window closes on Monday.

The transfer window in the top-flight league of Saudi Arabia has a deadline of September 2, a few days after the window in Europe. This has allowed an opportunity for Al Ittihad to secure the services of the 32-year-old midfielder.

Danilo has been a reliable squad player for PSG in recent seasons but has found himself out of favor under the club’s new management. Over the summer, he was relegated to the 'loft', a group of players deemed surplus to their requirements, and was encouraged to seek opportunities elsewhere, according to Get Football News France (GFNF).

Despite being unable to secure a move before the transfer window in Europe’s top five leagues closed, Danilo is now close to sealing a switch to Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese international has yet to feature for PSG this season, with his prospects dimmed further by the arrival of Willian Pacho. Realizing his diminished role, PSG invited Danilo to explore other options and Romano reports that he is now poised to join Al Ittihad.

The move will reunite him with several top European talents in the league, such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, and more importantly, his national team partner Cristiano Ronaldo. However, with the Saudi transfer window for top-flight clubs closing later today, time will be of the essence for Al Ittihad to finalize the deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo selected for Portugal’s UEFA Nations League matches in September

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in September. The Selecao will face Croatia on September 5 and Scotland on September 8, with both matches set to take place at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

After making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a crucial figure for the national team despite an underwhelming outing in Euro 2024. He has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 11 UEFA Nations League appearances, leading Portugal to victory in the 2018-19 edition.

The forward boasts 130 goals and 45 assists in 212 matches in his international career and he also won the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s squad for the 2024 UEFA Nations League also features top talents such as Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, along with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

