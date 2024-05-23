Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate linked with surprise move to the Saudi Pro League - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo may reportedly be joined in the Saudi Pro League by his Portugal teammate Rafael Leao, who has been linked with a surprise transfer to the country. Ronaldo has sparked a mass movement of players into the nation since moving there himself in 2023.

AC Milan star Rafael Leao is considered one of the finest wingers in world football, as is evidenced by the Italian giants slapping a reported €175 million release clause on him. Al-Hilal are unbothered by this amount and are prepared to make a move for the 25-year-old forward, as per O Jogo.

Leao's father Antonio and agent Mario Rui are expected to make a trip to Saudi Arabia, where they will discuss the terms of a potential transfer with the Saudi champions Al-Hilal. The agent has mediated deals for Otavio to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, and Neymar to join Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal are managed by Jorge Jesus, who was in charge of Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon when a fresh-faced Leao emerged through the ranks. Yet to taste defeat domestically this season, they have been crowned as the Saudi Pro League champions for 2023-24.

Despite having the likes of Neymar, Malcolm and Aleksandr Mitrovic in their attacking ranks, Al-Hilal are keen on adding another high-profile player in Leao. With 14 goals and 14 assists for AC Milan across all competitions this season, he will surely add quality to Al-Hilal's frontline.

Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for former teammate to join him in Saudi - Reports

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly frustrated with his side's inability to win any major honours this season and is keen for them to raise the quality of their squad. The 39-year-old proposes doing so by signing Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, as per Daily Star.

Fernandes has committed his future to Manchester United, where he intends to remain until the club decides to sell him. The 29-year-old is an integral player for the Red Devils, who might consider accepting a sizeable bid for the midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already convinced Portugal teammates Otavio and Ruben Neves to move to Saudi Arabia, but it will be considerably tougher with Fernandes. Al-Nassr reportedly have the midfielder as their number-one target this summer.