Cristiano Ronaldo's potential new club Al Nassr makes mega offer to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports 

Al Nassr are reportedly looking to lure in Barcelona star Sergio Busquets along with Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

The Saudi Arabian club have already offered Ronaldo a contract offer worth £173 million-per-year, and are keen to bolster their squad with more high-value targets like Busquets over the winter.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Al Nassr are eyeing a deal to bring in Sergio Busquets in January. The Spaniard is under contract at Camp Nou until the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS where Inter Miami have reportedly put an offer on the table for him. There were reports earlier this week that the Spaniard had decided to stay with the Catalan side for another season, with manager Xavi showing interest in him staying on.

Barcelona want Sergio Busquets to stay amid rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo linkup

Xavi has made it clear that he wants Sergio Busquets to stay at Barcelona. He believes the midfielder is still a key part of the team, both on the pitch and in the dressing room. Speaking to the media recently, Xavi said:

"It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal. When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn't change a thing. He is still very important, he is key."

He added:

There will be games that [Busquets] does not play. But Busi always raises things, he is the captain and part of the team's machinery. We have a very healthy dressing room. Things will end up coming off because I can see how things are working from inside."

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta hinted that the midfielder was eyeing a move away in the winter window but hopes they will be able to retain him, saying:

"Sergio Busquets? Xavi counts on him and is in favour of him continuing, I really hope Busquets stays until the end of the season, but of course, it's up to him. I know about MLS links but it's Sergio's decision."

The Spanish midfielder has played 696 matches for the Catalan side and has been at the club since joining their academy in 2005.

