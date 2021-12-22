Cristiano Ronaldo's preference revealed if Manchester United fail to appoint Zinedine Zidane - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo would want Manchester United to hire Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone if they fail to appoint Zinedine Zidane. The news has been reported by OK Diario (via Le 10 Sport).

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month and appointed former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. However, the Red Devils will be in search of a new manager after the end of the current season. Various names have been linked with the Manchester United job, including Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United have a "Plan B" if they are rejected by Zinedine Zidane. The plan is to appoint Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who is highly regarded by Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old forward has himself endorsed Simeone for the Manchester United job.

Manchester United have been widely linked with the appointment of current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. This has resulted in Zinedine Zidane being linked with the job in the French capital. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's preference could reset this entire situation.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have been drawn against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has himself had numerous clashes with Simeone's side during his spell at Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 25 goals in 35 matches against the Los Rojiblancos.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball 🚨DID YOU KNOW: Only four players have ever managed to score a hat-trick against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 🚨DID YOU KNOW: Only four players have ever managed to score a hat-trick against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid:🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/PLRMyIKcHR

Cristiano Ronaldo has settled in nicely at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus during the summer transfer window this year. The 36-year-old forward has already settled in quite nicely in his second stint at the club.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored an impressive 13 times in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Though his form in the Premier League has been inconsistent, Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's star in the Champions League. In the five group matches he played in, Ronaldo netted six goals, including a brace against Atalanta in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a beacon of hope in a relatively dull season for Manchester United. The Red Devils had a poor October and November which prompted the club to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Red Devils are currently unbeaten under Ralf Rangnick. Manchester United have won two games in the Premier League and secured a draw against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy