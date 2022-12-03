Cristiano Ronaldo's raging comment after being substituted during FIFA World Cup defeat to South Korea caught on camera: Reports

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera in temper after being substituted in his side's 2-1 defeat to South Korea in Group H of the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, started the game against the Asian Tigers, which allayed fears over his fitness.

However, the former Manchester United striker struggled to get a foothold in the game, taking no shot throughout the defeat.

He also lost possession eight times, and his performance was one to forget in his third appearance at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos rang the changes in the 65th minute by bringing Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, and Matheus Nunes off with the game at 1-1.

The Portuguese icon came off for Andre Silva but was seemingly furious with Santos' decision.

He trudged off the pitch before shouting at the Portugal coaching bench:

"You're in such a hurry to take me off."

His former Real Madrid teammate Pepe comforted him while he was still on the pitch as tensions boiled over.

Santos moved to play down the incident, claiming that Ronaldo was reacting to a South Korean player during their FIFA World Cup encounter:

"Ronaldo came off the pitch angry, yes, but with the Korean player who was insulting him and sending him away from the pitch. He replied to him and that is perfectly normal."

Santos continued,

“I heard what the Korean player said, in English, and I have no doubt about it and Ronaldo replied ‘you must be in a big hurry for me to leave’. Pepe even went after the Korean player because of that.”

‣ 0 non-penalty goals

‣ 6 big chances missed



Santos responds to the debate over Cristiano Ronaldo's claiming of Bruno Fernandes' goal at the FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese forward claimed Fernandes' goal

Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration after Portugal scored an opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay in Group H of the FIFA World Cup on Monday, 28 November.

Fernandes sent a delicious cross into the path of the former Manchester United attacker, and it appeared he had headed it past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Despite Ronaldo's celebrations, the goal was awarded to Fernandes, but debate ensued over whether the forward headed the ball.

FIFA have since released a statement on behalf of Adidas confirming that the legendary striker did not make contact.

It reads (via Manchester Evening News):

"We (FIFA) are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game."

"No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis."

Portugal 2 - 0 Uruguay



A brace from Bruno Fernandes sends Portugal through to the next round of the



Santos was asked for his thoughts on the situation regarding Ronaldo claiming the goal, to which he responded:

"Me? I should ask for the goal to be allowed to Ronaldo? Who am I going to ask? It was a goal for the team and that is all that is important."

