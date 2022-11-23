Cristiano Ronaldo's salary and the impact it had on Manchester United's wage structure revealed - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial salary accounted for over 10% of Manchester United's total wage bill, The Telegraph has reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United officially parted ways on Tuesday, 22 November, around seven months before the expiry of his contract (June 2023). The club announced the decision via their official website and social media channels. They confirmed that Ronaldo’s contract was terminated by mutual consent and thanked the Portugal international for being his contribution.

It is widely known that Cristiano Ronaldo earned astronomical wages at Old Trafford. English newspaper The Telegraph has given a closer peek under the hood, revealing his exact salary and the impact it had on United’s total wage bill. According to the report, Ronaldo initially joined the club on a £775,000 / week contract. His salary in the 2021-22 season accounted for 10.5% of the club’s total wage bill.

Manchester United failed to secure Champions League football for the 2022-23 campaign, which led to a 25% reduction in wages across the board. After the tangible reduction, Ronaldo’s wages dropped to £580,000 / week, which still accounted for around 10% of United's total bill. It has been estimated that the club will save a staggering £17 million after ripping off his contract.

The no. 7’s contract termination came days after he publicly slammed the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Speaking to Morgan, the Portuguese accused the club of betraying him, claimed that coach Erik ten Hag didn’t respect him, and even blasted the Glazers for not thinking about the club.

Ronaldo played 54 games for the Mancunians in his second spell, scoring 27 times and claiming across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he will always carry Manchester United fans in his heart

Soon after the Red Devils officially announced Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract termination, the Portuguese posted an open letter. He said that he had endless love for the club and fans but felt it was time for him to seek a new challenge.

Ronaldo’s letter read (via IndiaToday):

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

