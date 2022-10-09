Cristiano Ronaldo's views on transfer to Inter Miami revealed as David Beckham sanctions move for Manchester United superstar - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo would seriously consider a move to the United States amidst interest from David Beckham's Inter Miami, according to The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to secure a move away from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. However, the forward eventually stayed put, primarily due to a lack of offers.

The Portuguese icon, though, has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. He has made just one Premier League start for the Red Devils so far this season.

There thus remain doubts about Ronaldo's long-term future at Manchester United. With the winter transfer window three months away, there are suggestions that he could revive his interest in seeking a move away from the club in January.

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami are prepared to offer the 37-year-old an escape route out of Manchester. They are planning to return to the negotiating table for him after failing to sign him in the summer, according to the aforementioned source.

Having been frustrated with the lack of playing time under Ten Hag, Ronaldo would also be open to the move, as per the report. It now remains to be seen if Inter Miami can agree terms and lure the player to the MLS.

Inter Miami notably failed with an attempt to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the summer. The Red Devils reportedly refused to allow the player to leave on a free transfer at the time.

The Beckham-owned club seemingly believe they can now acquire Ronaldo's services for free. They are also prepared to offer the forward a £30 million package to take him to the United States.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hopeful of continuing in Europe

There are suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo would seriously consider a move to the MLS. However, the Manchester United remain hopeful of continuing in Europe and playing UEFA Champions League football, as per The Sun.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly consider a move for the former Real Madrid forward if Lionel Messi leaves the club next summer. Waiting until the end of the season, though, could prove to a huge risk for Ronaldo.

Inter Miami are said to be keen to strike a deal for the forward before then. Ten Hag's side are also seemingly prepared to let him go in January if they can reach a suitable agreement.

It now remains to be seen where Ronaldo's future lies.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes