Cristiano Ronaldo could secure deadline day transfer to AC Milan on one condition: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to Italian giants AC Milan, as per reports from The Sun.

The report claims that the Portuguese international could still secure an exit from Old Trafford before the transfer deadline, with AC Milan interested in securing his services.

Despite being linked with a host of clubs over the summer, Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, AC Milan could plot a late move for Cristiano Ronaldo if they lose their star forward Rafael Leao to Chelsea.

As per the report, the Blues have registered their interest in the Serie A-winning forward, who is rated at a whooping £126 million. The Rossoneri could be looking to replace Leao with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, as per The Sun.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has also been in touch with Chelsea to secure a move to Stamford Bridge for his high-profile client.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side have decided against making a move for the Manchester United legend and have instead opted for Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Aubameyang in exchange for Marcos Alonso plus €14 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a solid record in Italian football

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game and had enjoyed his previous stint in Italy. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a three-year spell with Juventus after leaving Real Madrid and absolutely lit up the Serie A.

The Portuguese superstar scored 101 goals in 134 games for the Old Lady while also providing 22 assists. Ronaldo won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies during his time at the Turin-based club.

“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Man Utd: “From the start we said we planned with Cristiano, it was clear. We are on the same page with him”.“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Man Utd: “From the start we said we planned with Cristiano, it was clear. We are on the same page with him”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“We are happy with him, he’s happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together”. https://t.co/gKGoyaEZ1t

The former Real Madrid forward made an emotional return to Manchester United last summer and had a pretty solid season for the Red Devils. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games for the Premier League giants across all competitions. However, he could not help his side secure Champions League football.

As reported by Eurosport in July, the key reason behind Ronaldo's wish to leave Old Trafford was a lack of Champions League football this season.

The Portuguese international has started just one game for Erik ten Hag's side this season, which was the 4-0 loss against Brentford. He played just 26 minutes in total as the Red Devils won back-to-back against Liverpool and Southampton in their last two league outings.

