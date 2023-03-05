Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane full of supplies in aid for the victims of the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly sent a plane full of aid for the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey at his own expense. The two countries were massively affected by devastating earthquakes last month.

The help sent from the Portuguese superstar's behalf includes tents, medical facilities, pillows and blankets, beds, milk, baby food, and food packages.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent an ENTIRE PLANE load of supplies in aid for the victims of the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria.



He has paid for tents, food packages, pillows and blankets, beds, baby food and milk and medical supplies.



Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate and Turkish international footballer, Merih Demiral, auctioned the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's signed Juventus jersey to raise funds for those affected by the unfortunate natural disaster.

The Al-Nassr superstar has always been known for his generosity. He once donated around $83,000 for the surgery of a child.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for Al-Nassr

Since his move to Al-Nassr as a free agent, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to regain his form. The Portuguese superstar scored eight goals and provided two assists during the month of February and was named the Saudi Pro League (SPL)'s player of the month.

He has scored two hat-tricks for the Middle Eastern club as well. After his most recent three-goal haul against Damac, Ronaldo explained the reason behind finding his scoring boots back. He told SSC after the match:

"I feel more adapted to the team. It's not easy to come and in five, six, or seven games; everyone knows my movements. But I'm starting to understand their movements, and they are starting to understand my movements. Step by step, we can reach the big level."

The 38-year-old further added:

"I'm very happy, but the most important (thing) is the team. The team did a fantastic job (against Damac); they ran; they fought. For me, the goals are important, but the most important thing is the team."

Al-Nassr are currently atop the SPL table with 46 point from 19 matches. They hold a two-point lead over second-placed Al-Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will return to action on March 8 in a top-of-the-table showdown against Al-Ittihad.

