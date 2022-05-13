Cristiano Ronaldo sent special video message to inspire and motivate Manchester United’s U18 team before FA Youth Cup final win: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo sent the U-18 team a motivational video to help inspire them to victory in the FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest.

Alejandro Garnacho, who has recently been integrated into the senior team, starred for the Red Devils. United beat Forest 3-1 in the final at Old Trafford, with the Argentine kid scoring a scintillating double.

Garnacho celebrated his second strike by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's signature "Sui" celebration.

MEN revealed in a report that Ronaldo sent a video message to the U-18 players ahead of the final in order to motivate them for the big match. Old Trafford created a packed atmosphere with 70,000 fans in attendance for the game.

United captain Rhys Bennett headed the home team in front before Forest equalized through Josh Powell before half-time. The Garnacho show was on display in the second half as the Argentine youngster scored a crucial double to help his team win the Youth Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Manchester United U18s to the Cup in what has been a difficult season for the club

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one positive for Manchester United this season

The success of the U-18 team is a welcome break for the club, who have not tasted any joy in the senior squad. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 24 goals in 39 games, he has been unable to lead his team to any silverware besides missing out on top four in the league this season.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will hand over the reins to Erik ten Hag, who will become the new permanent boss in the summer.

Big changes can be expected at Old Trafford this summer. Multiple departures and arrivals could be on the cards for the club. As for Ronaldo, the veteran forward is keen to stay at the club, given that the new manager wants him around (per Mirror).

Ronaldo's leadership skills could be an asset for the new boss as he sets about his task next season.

