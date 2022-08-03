Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped to the bench for Manchester United's Premier League opener against Brighton - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of Manchester United's starting XI in their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (August 7), as per The Sun.

The Portuguese forward missed the Red Devils' pre-season tours in Bangkok and Australia due to family reasons. He returned for United's final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.

Although Ronaldo started the game, he was hooked off at half time by new manager Erik ten Hag. With the former Real Madrid star's fitness levels possibly not yet optimum, the Dutchman has reportedly decided to bench him for the league opener against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer plea to Manchester United

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer after spending 12 years away from the club.

He had a good 2021-22 season on a personal level, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions for the Red Devils, emerging as the club's top goalscorer.

However, United had a season to forget as they failed to win a trophy and finished outside the top four in the Premier League.

Ronaldo now reportedly (via the Mirror) wants to leave the club as they won't be involved in the Champions League this season. At 37, he is in the twilight of his career and doesn't want to miss out on playing in Europe's premier club competition.

However, Ronaldo has 12 months left on his current United contract and it remains to be seen if the club will part ways with the veteran forward this summer.

Manchester United could start with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial against Brighton

United boss Ten Hag used a front-three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the majority of the club's pre-season campaign. All three players exhibited good understanding and linked up well in attack.

However, Martial picked up an injury in the friendly against Atletico Madrid on July 30. It will be interesting to see if the Frenchman is fit enough to start against Brighton at the weekend.

