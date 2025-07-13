Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss 25% of Al-Nassr matches next season after agreement with Jorge Jesus: Reports

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to miss 25 percent of the club's fixtures next season after reaching an agreement with incoming manager Jorge Jesus. This is because the Knights of Najd are aiming to keep Ronaldo free from injury during the 2025-26 campaign, as per Saudi journalist Falah Al-Qahtani (h/t GOAL).

Ad

Ronaldo featured heavily for Al-Nassr last season, scoring 35 goals and providing four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. The 40-year-old missed two games due to a muscle strain and was notably rested for a further six across competitions.

This figure could potentially double as incoming manager Jorge Jesus is reportedly keen on managing Ronaldo's workload next season. The Portugal icon is expected to be rested in fixtures that aren't deemed important.

Ad

Trending

The Knights of Najd will be hoping to keep Cristiano Ronaldo as fit as possible next season, as they continue their search for silverware. In addition, Ronaldo is keen on representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which likely could have played a key role in his agreement with Jesus.

Having recently signed a new two-year deal with the Riyadh-based outfit, Cristiano Ronaldo will also be targeting reaching 1000 career goals. He has netted 938 goals to date for club and country across all competitions.

Ad

"The situation may change regarding some names" - Former SPL star claims Al-Nassr will only retain 2 of Cristiano Ronaldo's foreign teammates ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Former Al-Shabab star Khaled Al-Shenaif recently reported that Al-Nassr are set to retain just three foreign players this summer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Simakan. However, he further claimed that Marcelo Brozovic's future is yet to be determined amid links with rivals Al-Hilal.

Ad

The Knights of Najd had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, finishing trophyless under Stefano Pioli's tutelage. Incoming manager Jorge Jesus is reportedly keen on bolstering their squad and wants to sign six or seven new players.

Al-Shenaif said (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):

"According to the information I received, Al-Nassr will only keep three foreign players for the new season: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mohammed Simakan. There are strong moves by Al-Nassr to sign six or seven new professional players, but this will depend on the needs of the new coach, and the situation may change regarding some names."

Ad

He added:

"Brozovic's position has not yet been determined, whether to continue or leave."

Jorge Jesus and Co.'s alleged decision could result in the likes of Bento Krepski, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, Angelo Gabriel, and Wesley leaving the club this summer. Jhon Duran recently joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More