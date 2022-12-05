Cristiano Ronaldo ships out of fleet of supercars worth £500,000 to Lisbon after leaving Manchester United: Reports 

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shipped out his fleet of supercars to Lisbon after leaving Manchester United.

The 37-year-old icon agreed to terminate his contract with the club following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

He subsequently moved all of his cars, worth about £500,000, back to Lisbon after vacating his mansion in Alderley Edge in Cheshire. It included a £150,000-worth Cadillac Escalade and a Bentley Flying Spur costing about £300,000.

The shipment apparently caused havoc on the streets of the Portuguese capital on Friday, just hours before Portugal were due to play South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

One onlooker was quoted telling The Sun (via Daily Star):

"The delivery driver tried to unload them with as little fuss as possible, but the lorry blocked the road and that created a bit of a traffic backlog. Then the Escalade and the Bentley rolled out of the back and they are very eye-catching.

"They tried to get them into the garage as quickly as possible, but the cars still had British plates so it was pretty easy to work out they belong to Ronaldo. Maybe he wants to get them home while he plots his next move on the football pitch."

About a week after the cars were moved from England, they finally reached Lisbon, and were unloaded at an exclusive car valet garage on the outskirts of the city.

Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination remains unclear. However, he's been closely linked with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, who are reportedly offering him $200 million per season, according to Spanish news outlet, Marca.

The prolific forward made a sensational return to Manchester United in September last year following a three-year spell at Juventus. He struck 24 goals in all competitions during the 2021-22 season.

However, with a drop in form, and head coach Erik ten Hag using him sparingly, led to a breakdown in relations and it all came to a head with his bombshell interview with Morgan last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Manchester United takes a hit

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers at Manchester United speak for themselves, but his legacy at the club might have taken a hit with that controversial Piers Morgan interview.

It sparked raging debates online, with some backing the star for his brutal honesty, but some Manchester United fans also criticized him for forcing his way out of the club in this manner.

His record and achievements at Old Trafford will never be forgotten, but Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious departure from the club where he was long touted as a hero will also be a part of his legacy now.

