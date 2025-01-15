Cristiano Ronaldo to sign new deal with Al-Nassr; has been offered part-ownership of club with new contract: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr, according to MARCA. The Portuguese superstar's contract is all set to expire at the end of this season.

However, it now appears that he will continue his stay in the Middle East. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Riyadh-based club in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United in November.

Since then, CR7 has been indispensable for Al-Nassr, registering 75 goals from 84 games and 18 assists across competitions. While he has failed to lift the Saudi Pro League title so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The Portuguese has also taken football in the country to the world stage, with multiple stars of the modern game following him to the Middle East. CR7 has been a positive influence in the squad and the Riyadh-based club are keen to show him their appreciation.

The Saudi club have offered the 39-year-old a new deal worth €183 million per year, which means he will remain one of the biggest earners in the football world. They will also hand him a 5% stake in the club, to further thank him for his loyalty and commitment to their cause.

Finally, Al-Nassr have also promised to reinforce the squad this winter to help compete with the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. One player Cristiano Ronaldo has requested is Casemiro, having shared the pitch with him at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite moment with Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has named the Arab Club Champions Cup win as his favorite moment with Al-Nassr. He helped the club win the trophy in 2023.

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League website, the Portuguese remained hopeful of winning more titles with the club.

“Probably when we won the first title [the 2023 King Salman Arab Clubs Cup, in which he scored both goals in the 2-1 victory against Al Hilal that captured the crown]. The final against Al Hilal was probably the most intense one that we lived,” said Ronaldo.

He continued:

“You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing. But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al Nassr, inshallah.”

Al-Nassr are currently third in the league table after 14 games, nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

