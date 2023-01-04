Cristiano Ronaldo split with Jorge Mendes after disagreeing over bombshell Piers Morgan interview: Reports

Major cracks between Cristiano Ronaldo and superagent Jorge Mendes reportedly began to appear just before the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal icon returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 amid much fanfare but wanted to leave after just one season. Last summer, Mendes tried to engineer the player's exit to a club playing in the UEFA Champions League, but failed.

After making just four starts in the Premier League under new manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo took matters into his own hands to force an exit. The contents of his explosive interview with British broadcaster Morgan were made public just before the season paused for the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

United and Ronaldo went on to mutually terminate his contract in November while the World Cup was taking place.

As per Portuguese outlet Publico (h/t Daily Mail), Mendes did not want Ronaldo to do such an interview. The superagent reportedly believed it would end his client's hopes of finding a major European club. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner thought differently.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly believed that an impressive showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Portugal would attract suitors. However, he was dropped to the bench for both of his team's knockout games after being largely ineffective in their three group-stage games, netting just one penalty.

This is where his personal manager, Ricky Regufe, stepped in and engineered the former Real Madrid striker's move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Regufe is expected to pocket £26 million as a commission from the player's move to his new club, as per A Bola (h/t Mirror).

The two-decade long relationship between Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be over, and Regufe is believed to be his replacement.

Gestifute, Mendes' agency, has no shortage of big-name clients. However, Ronaldo's name being wiped off their books will be a major feather plucked from their cap.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives verdict on his 'unique' Al-Nassr contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a mega-deal with Al-Nassr which will see him pocket £177 million every year, including commercial deals.

His contract as a player will expire in the summer of 2025 but he is expected to move into the role of an ambassador after that. The all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football has also been tipped to help Saudi Arabia in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Addressing his contract with Al-Nassr during his unveiling at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo said, via the aforementioned source:

"This contract is unique but I'm a unique player, so for me it's normal. I really don't worry about what people say. I am really, really happy to be here. I am so proud to make a big decision in my life."

Ronaldo was unveiled on January 3 to plenty of applause before joining his new club's training session on the very same day.

