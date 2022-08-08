Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United in behind-closed-doors friendly against Halifax Town

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been named in the starting line-up by Manchester United for their friendly against Halifax Town.

As per The Sun, the Red Devils will play a behind-closed-doors friendly against the National League side just a little over 24 hours after their Premier League opener. Ronaldo is one of several first-team seniors set to be in action in the match being played at the Carrington Training Headquarters.

The report added that Tom Heaton has been handed a start in goal, with Tyrell Malacia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka manning the defense. Youngsters James Garner and Alejandro Garnacho are also in the line-up, as is Anthony Elanga.

Ronaldo, Elanga, Garnacho and Malacia all notably came off the bench during Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. While the trio of youngsters came on only in the final minute of regulation time, Ronaldo played 37 second-half minutes.

Having missed most of his side's pre-season due to personal reasons, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself on the bench for the Red Devils' match against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag opted to start Christian Eriksen in a false 9 role with Bruno Fernandes operating behind him. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were given starting berths on the wings after impressing in pre-season.

However, United found themselves in a spot of bother following Pascal Groas' unopposed finish at the back-post. Gross then doubled the Seagulls' lead six minutes later as Ten Hag's men went into half-time trailing 2-0 in front of a displeased Old Trafford crowd.

The Dutch tactician's first throw of the dice saw Ronaldo replace Fred, who underwhelmed in the first half. With a clear focal point in attack, United improved and showed more urgency in the final third.

Ronaldo created their best chance of the game when he cut the ball back for an unmarked Rashford in the box. However, the Englishman's effort was saved by Robert Sanchez.

Manchester United did get a goal back in the 68th minute after a scrap near the goal-line saw Alexis Mac Allister put the ball into his own net. However, they couldn't find an equalizer as Brighton held on for their first ever win at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will hope to put in an improved performance in their second league game away to Brentford on August 13. Cristiano Ronaldo could have a bigger role to play after getting more minutes under his belt by playing against Halifax.

