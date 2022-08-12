Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United barring a 'last-minute surprise' - Reports

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Manchester United amidst rumors that he is eager to leave the Premier League giants this summer.

According to AS, the Red Devils have so far refused to enter negotiations with any potential suitors for Ronaldo the 37-year-old as he is seen as a key part of the club's plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Portuguese is resigned to the fact that he will have to stay at Old Trafford unless there is a 'last-minute surprise'.

The talismanic striker was arguably Manchester United's standout player last season, scoring 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Despite his impressive performances, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League table, thereby failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The club hired Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag as their new manager and were expected to undergo a rebuild under the former Ajax boss. However, despite their desperate need for reinforcements, the club have struggled to sign their top transfer targets and acquired just three players this summer.

A lack of Champions League football and questionable transfer strategy has reportedly led to Cristiano Ronaldo seeking a move away from the club. However, United are reluctant to part ways with the former Juventus star.

Furthermore, the five-time Ballon d'Or is yet to receive any concrete offers from some of Europe's top clubs. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for the veteran forward over the last couple of months.

Atletico Madrid was believed to be a potential destination for the Portugal international as he was said to be keen to work with Diego Simeone. However, the Spanish giants failed to make an offer for the striker. Atletico are believed to be satisfied with Alvaro Morata, who returned from his loan spell with Juventus and enjoyed an incredible pre-season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is, therefore, expected to put his head down and help Manchester United during their transition phase under Ten Hag. The Portuguese will be keen to hit top form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Manchester United are expected to sign a forward despite reports suggesting Ronaldo will stay

Despite reports suggesting that Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this summer, the Red Devils are expected to sign a top-quality forward before the end of the transfer window. The club parted ways with Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in June but are yet to sign adequate replacements for the duo.

Manchester United were short of ideas and wasteful in attack during their 2-1 loss to Brighton last Sunday (August 7). The Red Devils also lacked bench strength, which is why they are expected to sign a forward in the coming weeks.

Gakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony - no official bid yet. Manchester United are discussing Cody Gakpo internally, he’d love PL move - while talks are still ongoing with Adrien Rabiot’s camp. €17m fee already agreed with Juventus.Gakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony - no official bid yet. Manchester United are discussing Cody Gakpo internally, he’d love PL move - while talks are still ongoing with Adrien Rabiot’s camp. €17m fee already agreed with Juventus. 🔴 #MUFCGakpo’s one of the names in the list alongside priority target Antony - no official bid yet. https://t.co/LdAZaRoLAJ

As per Sky Sports, Erik ten Hag's side are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo. The versatile Dutchman enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Gakpo helped his side win the KNVB Cup and finish second in the Eredivisie. He scored a brace in PSV's opening league game of the season against FC Emmen last weekend.

