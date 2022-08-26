Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Manchester United; European giants credited with real interest - Reports 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Old Trafford this summer as he's keen to play in the Champions League, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Portuguese ace is facing an uncertain future with the Red Devils, having reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club last month.

Although the 37-year-old has been linked with several clubs, nobody has made an official bid for the Portuguese captain.

However, this hasn't stopped exit rumors yet, with Di Marzio now reporting that there's strong interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have been linked with the former Real Madrid ace before but CEO Olivier Kahn poured cold water over the transfer links by denying interest.

Despite selling Robert Lewandowski, Bayern have made a prolific start to the 2022-23 season, and there seems to be no need to bring in another attacker.

Di Marzio has further stated that this is only a suggestion right now, while Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes continues to contact Italian sides.

One club that's been linked with the star for some time now is Napoli, who're also stacked with attacking options and have scored nine goals in two league games this season.

Mendes, however, is looking to broker a deal that would see Victor Osimhen sold, and Manchester United could then swoop in for the Nigerian star.

Although negotiations haven't taken place yet, the Portuguese agent is seeking to find out the situation at Napoli, who won't let Osimhen leave for anything less than €100 million.

Di Marzio further reported that Mendes has also contacted Serie A champions AC Milan, while other clubs in the mix to sign Ronaldo are Chelsea, Sporting CP and Marseille.

Manchester United star off to a frustrating start in the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United has gone from bad to worse. Three games into the new season, and he's not made a single goal contribution yet.

He came off the bench on the opening day against Brighton and Hove Albion but couldn't save his team from going down 2-1 and then played the entirety of their 4-0 humiliation by Brentford.

The 37-year-old then came on as a substitute in their win over Liverpool but was once again ineffective as his form is clearly not the best right now, with uncertainty hanging over his future.

