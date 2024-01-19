Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury as face off against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami thrown into doubt: Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a calf injury and needs up to two weeks of treatment and rehabilitation, meaning he could miss the upcoming friendly against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

As per Al-Riyadiya, a private source claimed that Al-Nassr's medical team recently informed club manager Luis Castro of Ronaldo's injury. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner injured his calf (back foot muscle) and could be sidelined for up to two weeks.

Ronaldo has visited the club's medical clinic over the past two days. He has also undergone treatment sessions, coupled with light exercises in the fitness hall.

The 38-year-old is expected to miss Al-Nassr's upcoming friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua (January 24) and Zhejiang (January 28). However, if Ronaldo fails to recover in time, he could also miss the much-anticipated friendly against Messi's Inter Miami at the Kingdom Arena on February 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends bold message after Lionel Messi wins FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo shared a motivational message on social media after Lionel Messi bagged his third The Best FIFA Men's Player award on Tuesday, January 16.

Messi finished above second-placed Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who came in third. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign, leading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory. He scored seven goals and also won the Golden Ball.

The 36-year-old netted 32 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions last season as well. His feats helped his former employers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the Ligue 1 title and his current Inter Miami secure their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup.

Not long after Messi won The Best FIFA Men's Player award, Ronaldo took to social media to post:

"Back for more!"

Ronaldo was not a part of the voting process after his below-par 2022-23 campaign. However, he has been in phenomenal form this season for Al-Nassr, managing 24 goals and 11 assists across 25 appearances across competitions.

If his sensational form continues, the Portugal skipper is expected to be in contention for the prestigious award next year.