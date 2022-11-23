Cristiano Ronaldo torn between 2 offers after leaving Manchester United: Reports

According to reports circulated by Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo could already have a couple of offers on the table after mutually agreeing to terminate with Manchester United. The two clubs who are pushing to sign the enigmatic forward are newly oil-rich Newcastle United and Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. Notably, both clubs are owned by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

With the termination of the contract, the Portugal international is now a free agent ahead of the January transfer window. He is currently torn between the option of continuing in England or moving to Saudi Arabia and will hope to attract more suitors.

Ronaldo is set to play a major part with A Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will have the opportunity to showcase that he can still deliver at the age of 37. He needs to do well given the poor season he has had with Manchester United so far. In 16 games across competitions, he bagged only three goals and two assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.



I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.



It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.



I wish Man Utd all the best”. Cristiano Ronaldo statement“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.I wish Man Utd all the best”. Cristiano Ronaldo statement 🚨🇵🇹“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.I wish Man Utd all the best”. https://t.co/rQTxEIjrLA

High-flying Newcastle might be the favored option for Ronaldo, as it would allow him to remain in the Premier League and potentially fight for a top-four slot. Choosing the other option, Al-Nassr, would mean that the forward will no longer play in Europe. Ronaldo's wish to play for a UEFA Champions League club is no secret.

With Newcastle sitting in third, the forward could potentially secure a Champions League slot for next season with the Magpies.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes brutally responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford exit

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has shared his opinion on the Red Devils and Ronaldo parting ways by mutual consent. Ronaldo’s contract with the Old Trafford club was terminated in the aftermath of his explosive interview with British media personality Piers Morgan.

The former England international was far from pleased with the Portuguese captain's antics. He responded with a brutal reply on Instagram where he posted the following over a picture of Ronaldo:

"Mission accomplished…a*sed!!”

The interview and Ronaldo's other off-field antics have rubbed his former teammate the wrong way and Scholes has not hidden his feelings about the whole situation.

He will now leave Manchester United for a second time, but this time, his stay will not be remembered as fondly. The interview just before his exit will also play a part in how coldly he will be received by fans and club alumni if he ever stops by Carrington again.

For now, Ronaldo's focus will be on the FIFA World Cup where Portugal take on Ghana in their opener on November 24.

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes