Cristiano Ronaldo trying to convince former Manchester United star to join Al Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly playing an active role in trying to persuade his former Manchester United teammate David de Gea to join Al-Nassr.

90min reports that Ronaldo has been trying to convince De Gea to join him in the Saudi Pro League. However, the veteran goalkeeper isn't enticed by the proposal as he wants to continue playing UEFA Champions League football.

The 32-year-old left Manchester United in the summer after his contract expired but he has failed to find a suitable club. He is willing to wait until the January transfer window to see if a more desirable option might be available.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were pondering moves for De Gea amid their first-choice shot-stoppers Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois being out injured. However, they opted against signing the Red Devils legend and interest from Saudi and the Qatar Stars League has not attracted the Spaniard.

It's claimed that the former Manchester United goalkeeper will consider retirement if he doesn't find the right club. He became a hero at Old Trafford during his 12 years at the club.

De Gea made 545 appearances across competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets. He won the club's Player of the Year award a joint record four times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, his 2022-23 campaign was a questionable one with the Spaniard making several glaring mistakes. He did win the Premier League's Golden Glove.

David de Gea claimed nobody can strike a ball like his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The Spanish shot-stopper lauded Cristiano Ronaldo's shooting abilities.

De Gea came up against Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League back in 2013. It was the first time the Portuguese icon had come up against his former club since leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Manchester United faced Madrid in the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition. De Gea was tasked with trying to stop Ronaldo from continuing his dominance both domestically and in Europe that season.

The Spaniard spoke ahead of the two European giants' meeting and lavished praise on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said (via Football Espana):

“Everyone knows how dangerous Ronaldo is. His technique is a special one and it's difficult to stop as a goalkeeper. Cristiano is the only player who can striker a ball like he does on the run.”

Ronaldo netted on his first return to Old Trafford as a Madrid player in a 2-1 win. However, it was a header rather than a striker with either his left or right foot.

De Gea would link up with the Portugal captain at Manchester United eight years later. They might again be teammates if the iconic forward can persuade the Spaniard to join him at Al-Nassr.