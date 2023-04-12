Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia and believes the Frenchman is the reason for their recent poor performances - Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with coach Rudi Garcia and blames him for the rough patch the Saudi Arabian side are going through.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure as Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw by 11th-placed Al-Feiha on Sunday night (9 April). Ronaldo was seen criticizing Al-Feiha’s defensive approach during the match and lashed out at an official after the game. However, according to reports from Saudi Arabia (via SPORT), the Portugal icon’s dissatisfaction is not limited to Al-Feiha footballers.

It has been claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has grown critical of Al-Nassr boss Garcia. The 38-year-old believes that the French coach is not being able to make full use of the team’s potential. Ronaldo feels that given the talent the team has, it should be able to win the Saudi Pro League.

Garcia took charge of the team in July 2022 and has since managed them in 26 matches, overseeing 18 wins, five draws and three defeats.

Considering that Ronaldo is the unabashed leader of the team, his assessment could prove to be lethal to the Frenchman’s future in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia critical of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.’s performance after Al-Feiha draw

Sunday’s draw against Al-Feiha left Al-Nassr in a compromised state in the Saudi Pro League title race. While Al-Hilal also dropped points in their last match, Al-Ittihad managed to secure all three in their clash against Al-Wehda. It allowed them to open up a three-point lead over Ronaldo’s side at the top of the table.

While the former Real Madrid No. 7 is reportedly unhappy with his coach Rudi Garcia’s tactics, the French manager put the blame on his players for the stalemate at Al-Feiha. In a post-match press conference, he said (via GOAL):

“The result is definitely bad, and we are not happy. I don’t feel satisfied with the players' performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game [a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah], but this didn’t happen.

“There are seven games left, we will try to recover, and we realize that it’s not easy after we lost two points, but everything is possible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 11 goals in 10 Saudi Pro League games since joining in January, was awfully quiet on Sunday. The skipper had only one shot on target, was caught offside four times, and was dispossessed twice.

Al-Nassr return to league action with a clash against rivals Al-Hilal on 18 April.

