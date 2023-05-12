Cristiano Ronaldo has unique confidentiality agreement in place for his employees to protect Georgina Rodriguez and kids - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has a confidentiality clause in his employees' contract to protect his partner Georgina Rodriguez, his kids, and other family members.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have recently been in the news with speculation about their relationship floating in the media. This adds to an already eventful year the couple have had.

It started with the tragic demise of one of their expected children last year. It was followed by Ronaldo's controversies with Manchester United, leading him to leave the club. They have had to deal with some health issues with their kids as well, with one of them, Alana Martina, needing to undergo appendix surgery.

The couple also moved to Saudi Arabia as Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr but rumors now suggest he is looking to leave the club in the summer.

Regardless, Ronaldo makes sure he is protecting Georgina Rodriguez, his kids, and his siblings. As per German magazine Der Spiegel (via Nova Gente), the legendary footballer has made all his employees sign a confidentiality agreement.

The agreement is valid until 70 years after the 38-year-old's death. It forbids his staff to divulge any information about Ronaldo or his family's life to the outside world. It includes Georgina Rodriguez, their kids - Cristiano Jr., Eva, Mateo, Alana, Bella Esmeralda, - and Ronaldo's siblings.

The agreement also covers Cristiano Jr.'s birth mother.

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his first meeting with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in 2016 when the then-Real Madrid star visited a Gucci store where Georgina used to work. After bumping into each other again at a party later on, the Portuguese star asked the Spaniard out.

The couple now have five children, including Ronaldo's first child from another partner. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner once opened up about first meeting Rodriguez and how she made him feel. He said (via El Tiempo):

"When we high-fived, it was a unique moment. ... She was a super interesting, mature girl, and I started to get hooked ... Of the super cute relationship. Over time, I felt that she was the woman of my life."

Recently, rumors have started floating about a potential split between the couple due to some issues in their relationship. Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro, however, has dismissed such claims, stating that the reports are complete lies.

