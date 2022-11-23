Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to start 2022 FIFA World Cup as a free agent as Manchester United grant him his wish: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a free agent after Manchester United parted ways with the forward on 22 November, as per UOL.

Manchester United announced that they mutually agreed to terminate Ronaldo's contract with immediate effect.

The Portuguese forward had wanted to start the FIFA World Cup as a free agent as problems with the Red Devils took hold this season.

He is part of the Portugal national team that are in Group H to face Ghana on 24 November, Uruguay on 28 November, and South Korea on 2 December.

The 37-year-old has been handed a more withdrawn role under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this season, starting just half of his 16 appearances.

He has struggled for form, scoring just three goals and providing two assists in those games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford", statement confirms.

The Portuguese forward had a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, touching on several issues at Manchester United.

He laid into the club's owners, the manager, and how he feels the Red Devils have stagnated since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

He is now a free agent and believes that a Champions League competing side will come in for his services.

Sporting CP have been touted as a potential suitor, but a return to the Primeira Liga club would require him to take a significant wage cut.

He would also have to accept joining a side competing in the Europa League.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal also made an astronomical offer to Ronaldo over the summer, but he rejected their advances as he wanted to stay playing at the top level.

Football Daily @footballdaily Cristiano Ronaldo arriving with the Portugal squad on their way to Qatar for the World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo arriving with the Portugal squad on their way to Qatar for the World Cup 🎥 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo arriving with the Portugal squad on their way to Qatar for the World Cup https://t.co/idygrpzFV1

Mason Mount responds to speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo joining Chelsea after FIFA World Cup

Mount was celebrating his first FIFA World Cup outing

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Chelsea this past summer when the Blues' new owners were interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ultimately, the decision was made not to sign him, but that came from then-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The German reportedly did not want to sign the Portuguese after talks with former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

However, speculation has returned over Cristiano Ronaldo potentially heading to Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners are reportedly prepared to pursue the forward with his contract being annulled.

Mount was asked about the potential arrival of the former Real Madrid attacker at Chelsea, to which he remained tight-lipped (via Express):

“Listen, I’m away on international duty and with England at the moment so that’s all I’m focusing on. I’ve just played my first World Cup game, I’m not really thinking about too much else."

Mount had just played in England's impressive 6-2 victory over Iran on 21 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be hoping for a similar performance against Ghana on 24 November in their FIFA World Cup opener.

