Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants 61-year-old Portuguese coach Luis Castro to join him at Al-Nassr.

Castro is currently in charge of the Brazilian club Botafogo. His team defeated Palmeiras 1-0 on Sunday, June 25. However, according to GOAL, it is Castro's D-day as he has a mega offer from Al-Nassr in hand.

Speaking about the matter, Botafogo president John Textor told TF:

“I told him I wasn't going to talk to him about it until this game. He has a proposal, people in Saudi Arabia are trying to control the world of football with money, it's very tempting. It's a tough decision. He loves this club, I know he wants to stay.”

Castro can join compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward, meanwhile, joined the club as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Former manager Rudi Garcia was sacked shortly after the forward joined the club. Under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic saw off the rest of the season as the manager as they finished second behind Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr are now looking for a new manager as they look to prepare for the upcoming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo outlined his expectations at Al-Nassr next season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches in his first half a season at Al-Nassr. The club, however, didn't win any silverware last term.

Al-Alamy are looking to bolster their team this term. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Hakim Ziyech is set to join the club and they are also in talks with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic.

Ronaldo recently outlined his expectations in his second season at the club, telling the Saudi Pro League's official media:

"I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he remains a lethal goalscorer despite turning 38. The Portuguese will look to keep up his form next season as the UEFA Euro 2024 is also set to take place next year.

