Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign 23-year-old ex-Manchester United star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood to join him at Al-Nassr this summer, according to Spanish outlet MARCA. The Knights of Najd are keen on making their second foreign signing of the summer transfer window after recruiting Joao Felix from Chelsea on July 29.

Greenwood plied his trade for Manchester United between 2018 and 2024, establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents in Europe. However, he was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022, after he was arrested on charges of rape and assault.

After the case was dropped in February 2023 and a season-long loan at Getafe, the 23-year-old joined Ligue 1 club Marseille on a five-year deal in the summer of 2024. He was signed for a reported transfer fee of up to €31.6 million.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr reportedly wants to sign Mason Greenwood to bolster their squad ahead of next season. The latter flourished for Marseille last season, registering 22 goals and six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

While the former Manchester United winger could boost Al-Nassr's chances of silverware last season, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. would have to pay a reported sum of £62 million to seal the deal.

Manchester United star snubs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as he sets eyes on next club: Reports

Manchester United outcast Antony has reportedly rejected the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer, according to SPORT (h/t GOAL). Despite playing alongside Ronaldo back in 2022, Antony is allegedly keen on joining LaLiga side Real Betis on a permanent transfer.

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils from Ajax for a reported sum of €95 million in 2022. However, he struggled for consistency, scoring 12 goals and recording five assists in 96 appearances across all competitions.

After falling out of Ruben Amorim's plans, Antony joined Real Betis on a six-month loan in January. He fared much better in Spain, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, which helped Betis reach the Conference League final.

Despite Al-Nassr's interest, Antony has already reportedly rejected Botafogo and Sao Paulo as he is keen on rejoining Real Betis. However, it remains to be seen if they can afford his £30 million fee.

