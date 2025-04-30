Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona star but faces major stumbling block in transfer pursuit: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly offered up to €80 million to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, as per Carpetas FCB. Despite Ronaldo trying to integrate the Frenchman into the Saudi project, Kounde has allegedly informed Barcelona of his desire to remain at the club.

Kounde has flourished this season under Hansi Flick's tutelage, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. The right-back has helped the Blaugrana win the Copa del Rey and Supercopa De España, and has played a vital role in their hunt for a potential historic quadruple.

The 26-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of several top clubs in recent weeks, including Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Al-Nassr. Despite Barcelona's financial struggles, Flick and Co. allegedly value Kounde for his versatility as a centre-back and right-back, character, and high-level performances.

Moreover, Kounde reportedly has no intentions of leaving Barcelona to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His priority remains competing at the highest level in Europe and establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the world. He is contracted with the Blaugrana until the summer of 2027.

"I want to break that image tomorrow night" - Kawasaki coach sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ahead of AFC Champions League semi-final clash

Kawasaki boss Shigetoshi Hasebe has insisted his side are determined to prove the doubters wrong when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League semi-final later today (Wednesday, April 30).

The Japanese outfit did well to secure a narrow 3-2 win over SPL side Al-Sadd in the quarter-finals (April 27). However, they are the only non-Saudi club remaining in the final four, with Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal all qualifying for the semi-finals.

Hasebe stated (via The National):

“If you look at the results, that tells everything. This country has invested a lot in football. That is why three teams have been in the semi-final. But we are playing football, and nobody know what is going to happen. Many people think the teams from Saudi will win, but I want to break that image tomorrow night.”

He added:

“It is hard to pick a specific name; all 11 players in their starting line up are key players. They play especially well in attack, but in defence I can see some chances. We are a representative from East Asia, but also, we are just a club."

"We cannot have that kind of responsibility on us, as the representative from the eastern side [of the continent]. We are just focused on trying to win, that is all we can do tomorrow.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target during his side's emphatic 4-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in the quarter-finals (April 27). The 40-year-old will be aiming to replicate his performance against Kawasaki, with the Knights of Najd aiming to win their first trophy this season.

