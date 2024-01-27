Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign former teammate to bolster midfield - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly recommended former teammate Isco as a potential signing for Al-Nassr in the summer.

Isco shared the pitch 188 times with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Real Madrid, combining for 25 goals. The Spanish midfielder left Los Blancos in 2022 before joining Sevilla, whom he left in December 2022.

Isco then spent six months without a club before Real Betis signed him last summer and he's been excellent this season. He has scored six goals and provided five assists in 27 games across competitions for the Spanish side.

Isco has won 13 Player of the Match awards in his 20 La Liga appearances this season, created 10 big chances, and made 3.1 key passes per game. His impressive performances have seen him garner interest from Al-Nassr, as per Todofichajes.

A January transfer appears unlikely but Isco could depart Real Betis in the summer despite his contract running until 2027. He has a €10 million clause in his contract which allows him to leave by paying the Spanish side some amount.

Al-Nassr are willing to offer the 31-year-old midfielder a huge salary to lure him to move to Saudi Pro League in the summer. Isco's preference, however, is unclear as of now with six months still remaining in the current season.

Al-Nassr interested in signing 2 former teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo

As per Daily Mail, Al-Nassr are looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a whopping £70 million. While he had a good first season, he's made just 12 appearances across competitions this season owing to injury issues.

The Red Devils are looking to part ways with the 31-year-old, who earns a massive £375,000 per week at the club. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are willing to offer him a huge contract in the summer.

The Saudi Arabian side are also looking to sign Wan-Bissaka this January. The English fullback has made 17 appearances across competitions this season but has mostly filled in for injured players. He's behind the likes of Diogo Dalot in the pecking order and his contract expires in 2025.

Wan-Bissaka has shared the pitch 21 times with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Casemiro and Ronaldo have played together 122 times for United and Real Madrid.