Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign Manchester United star - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign his former Real Madrid and Manchester United teammate Casemiro, according to Foot Mercato.

Ronaldo and Casemiro shared the pitch at Real Madrid and enjoyed tremendous success together. They played 108 games together for Los Merengues, combining for six goals.

The pair won four UEFA Champions League trophies together as teammates for the La Liga giants. They reunited at Old Trafford when Casemiro completed a reported €70 million move to Manchester United in 2022.

The duo played 13 matches together for the Red Devils and combined for one goal. Ronaldo's final Premier League goal for the Old Trafford club was assisted by the Brazilian midfielder.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has so far made 63 appearances for United, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. This season, Casemiro has played 12 matches, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The 31-year-old has been among the best defensive midfielders in the world over the last decade. His current contract with the Red Devils runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and he has an estimated market value of €30 million.

As per the aforementioned report, the Brazilian is not viewed as a long-term option at Old Trafford. Al Nassr have reportedly been urged by Ronaldo to sign the midfielder, who is also said to be interested in a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have already added several superstar names like Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte to their ranks.

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprising claim about Manchester City

While Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United didn't have the ideal ending, he remains a legend of the club for his achievements. The Portuguese attacker, however, recently made a surprising claim about Manchester City.

Last season, Manchester City finally won the UEFA Champions League, the first in the history of the club. Speaking about City's triumph, Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards (via GOAL):

“Manchester City did amazing. Congratulations on their season. Players, coach. Superb. Finally, they win the Champions League, they probably deserved it two years ago. I enjoy seeing them playing. Manchester City have a good chance to win the Champions League again. Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern."

Cristiano Ronaldo was also linked with a move to Manchester City when he left Juventus. However, Manchester United did their best to block the move and eventually brought their prodigal son back home.

Despite a fairytale return, as Ronaldo scored a brace in his second debut against Newcastle United, his time ended in a tumultuous manner. Ronaldo's United contract was mutually terminated after the player gave an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.