Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign Real Madrid star instead of Arsenal man this summer - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Al-Nassr to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid, rather than Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal. The Portuguese legend believes Rodrygo is better suited for the Saudi Pro League and would link well with their side.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Ronaldo is helping Al-Nassr rebuild the team, and they are looking to bring in a winger this summer. They have already loaned out Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce and are looking to strengthen the attack.

Martinelli was linked with a move to Al-Nassr this summer after the Saudi Pro League side failed to get Liverpool star Luis Diaz. The Reds are unwilling to sell their winger, and Ronaldo's side were looking to launch an €85 million move for the Arsenal star, per GiveMeSport.

However, the Portuguese superstar is not in favor of getting Martinelli and sees Rodrygo as the player to add to the squad. He believes the Real Madrid star would be the better fit and help them get to the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Los Blancos are open to selling the winger this summer and have slapped a €90 million price tag on him.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to keep winning at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal at Al-Nassr this summer and reiterated that winning remains his main goal. He added that the focus will now be on getting his teammates to work together to help the club win silverware. He said (via ESPN):

"The ambition I feel has no finish line. It is consistency, commitment, and collective work that will make us better. And that is the task I am here for. We are starting a new chapter!"

He added:

"I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football, say this league is not top five [in the world]. I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about."

"My goal, it's always to win something important for Al-Nassr. And of course, I still believe in that. This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia," he concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract at Al-Nassr sees him remain at the Saudi Pro League club until June 2027.

