Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star to join Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Manchester United winger Antony to join Al-Nassr this summer to bolster their squad depth, according to a report from El Nacional.

In Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Al-Nassr have struggled for form this summer, winning just one out of their eight friendlies during pre-season. Moreover, apart from goalkeeper Bento, they are yet to sign an international player amid Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca's worrying drop in form.

Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly wants to reunite with Antony at Al-Nassr. The pair played alongside each other at Manchester United for a few months at the start of the 2022-23 season. However, the 39-year-old departed from the club after his contract was mutually terminated in November 2022, following controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Trending

Antony has struggled for form at Manchester United over the past two seasons so this would be a surprising transfer if it came to fruition. However, as per the report, the Brazilian is ready to force his way out of the club, even on a free transfer, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2027.

This would be a massive blow for the Red Devils, considering the club spent a reported €95 million, plus €5 million in add-ons to sign him from Ajax in August 2022.

"This will make me stronger going into this new season" - Antony vows to return stronger for Manchester United this season despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr interest

Cristiano Ronaldo may want Antony to sign for Al-Nassr this summer. However, in a recent interview, he vowed to come back stronger and more focused this season amid his struggles during the 2023-24 campaign.

Antony has struggled to justify his price tag, garnering just 11 goals and five assists in 82 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons. He fared even worse last year, scoring just one goal in 29 appearances in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I definitely need more goal participations and to score more goals. It's something I demand from myself. Rest assured, you'll hear the name Antony in relation to goals and assists."

He added:

"That's why I said I put the past behind me, what I went through last season. There were good moments as well, winning a trophy in a United shirt is really important. I matured and grew from it all and this will make me stronger going into this new season.

"As I said - new season, new mindset I'm a lot more focused and prepared to achieve great things. I feel a lot less burdened and more prepared as well. I'm a lot more focused, and as you said, a lot freer to do what I genuinely know how to do. I'm 100 per cent prepared and focused to help United."

Antony will be hoping to impress in Manchester United's season opener against Fulham on Friday, August 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback