Cristiano Ronaldo could wear two different shirt numbers at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a €20 million deal from Juventus just a few days ago. But there have been doubts over what shirt number he will wear at old Trafford this season as Edinson Cavani is currently donning the Portuguese star's favorite number 7 jersey.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo could end up wearing two shirt numbers simultaneously at Manchester United this season. That means he could wear his legendary number 7 jersey in European and domestic tournaments but a different one in the league.

Premier League list BOTH Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as Manchester United's No 7 this season https://t.co/NKZmIeKLeX — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 29, 2021

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has already been registered with the number 7 jersey in the Premier League after he appeared with the iconic number on his back in the 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday. EPL rules make it impossible for Cristiano Ronaldo to take over the shirt from Cavani for league games.

The rules allegedly state that players must retain the same number they are registered under, unless they leave the club or are granted a ‘special dispensation’. It is, however, worth mentioning that 'special dispensation' has never been granted prior to this moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo will most probably wear the number 28 at Manchester United, according to rumours, IF Cavani's number 7 can't be recovered.



Just like when it all started! pic.twitter.com/Iyo5QX1gqb — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Portuguese will have access to the number 7 shirt in the Champions League as Manchester United are yet to submit their squad list for Europe's elite tournament this season.

It remains to be seen whether he will decide to switch jerseys simultaneously across the league and other competitions or settle for a different shirt number entirely throughout the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the number 9 jersey during his first yeat at Real Madrid

Other shirts numbers Cristiano Ronaldo has worn apart from number 7

Should Cristiano Ronaldo decide to wear a different shirt number at Manchester United, it wouldn't be the first time that will happen in his career. The Portuguese wore the number 28 jersey during his days as a Sporting Lisbon player. He also wore the number 9 jersey initially when he joined Real Madrid.

However, the number 9 shirt has also been registered, with Anthony Martial wearing it in each of Manchester United's three Premier League games so far this season. Meanwhile, the number 28 jersey is vacant at the moment.

