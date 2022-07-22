Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take 30% pay cut to force move away from Manchester United - Reports 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to force a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs [via the Daily star], the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is desperate to leave the Red Devils this summer. He is keen to join a club that will give him the chance to play in the Champions League next season. His agent, Jorge Mendes, allegedly informed potential suitors that the 37-year-old is willing to take a 30% pay cut on his £485,000 per-week salary.

GOAL News @GoalNews Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United - but no top team wants to sign him Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United - but no top team wants to sign him ❌

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Jorge Mendes is making it clear to clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take potentially a 30% pay cut to leave Manchester United.



But no club is currently close to signing him.



(Source: Jorge Mendes is making it clear to clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take potentially a 30% pay cut to leave Manchester United.But no club is currently close to signing him.(Source: @JacobsBen 🚨 Jorge Mendes is making it clear to clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take potentially a 30% pay cut to leave Manchester United.But no club is currently close to signing him.(Source: @JacobsBen) https://t.co/0oLmtyABxA

The 13-time Premier League champions signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for £13 million. Despite the veteran forward scoring an impressive 24 goals in 37 games in all competitions, United finished sixth in the league table. Subsequently, they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The club have hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer. The Dutchman is expected to rebuild the squad and could therefore take time to transform them into a team that can challenge for silverware.

Ronaldo, however, has entered the latter stages of his career and will be keen to play for a club that will compete for trophies immediately. The 37-year-old still has a few good years left in him and could be an asset for any team he joins.

The Portugal international is believed to be interested in joining Atletico Madrid. However, Diego Simeone's side, along with PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, have rejected the chance to sign the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Manchester United despite his eagerness to leave

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's desperate efforts to leave Old Trafford this summer, the club are unlikely to entertain the prospect of parting ways with the forward.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard's departures have left the club short on attacking options. As per News18, the Red Devils viewed Argentine forward Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 28-year-old has, however, joined AS Roma on a free transfer.

Manchester United hold the power in negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo as he has one year left on his contract with the club. Erik ten Hag's side are therefore unlikely to listen to offers for him this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far