Crystal Palace interested in 25-year-old Arsenal star amid rumors linking Eberechi Eze with Emirates switch: Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal star Jakob Kimior this summer. The Eagles face competition from Everton, Wolverhampton, and AC Milan for the 25-year-old defender.

According to a report in Caught Offside, Crystal Palace are keen on signing Kiwior as the replacement for Marc Guehi, whose future at the club is in the balance. The Englishman is a target for Liverpool and is yet to sign a new deal at the club despite having less than 12 months left in his contract.

The FA Cup winners are hoping to get Kiwior as part of the player-plus-cash deal from Arsenal, with the Gunners interested in signing Eberechi Eze. The Gunners have a long-term interest in the 27-year-old and were heavily linked earlier this summer.

However, Mikel Arteta's side are facing competition from arch-rivals Tottenham, and the Europa League winners are leading the chase. Eze prefers a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano, but neither club has shown interest in activating the £68 million release clause.

A report in talkSPORT earlier this month suggested that the Gunners wanted to seal the deal for £55 million. With Palace now interested in Kiwior, the Selhurst Park side are hoping to get a deal done, but the Gunners face the task of convincing Eze to make the switch to Emirates.

Crystal Palace star told to pick Arsenal over Tottenham by Darren Bent

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent was on talkSPORT earlier this month and urged Eberechi Eze to pick Arsenal over Tottenham. He believes that the Englishman would do better under Mikel Arteta, though Bent believes Gabriel Martinelli is the better option in attack for the Gunners.

“If you’re looking at Arşenal and Tottenham. Yes, Spurs won a trophy last year, but they finished fourth from bottom. In my opinion, Arsenal are in a better place. They finished second three times in a row. I think if Eze comes he does start and I still like Gabriel Martinelli but Eze is a better player. Odegaard is not flying like he was. I watched Arşenal all pre-season. (He) hasn’t got going yet. I just think for Eze, Arşenal would be the better fit for him.”

Tottenham are keen on signing an attacker this summer following the ACL injury to James Madisson. They lured in Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, but are now looking to add one more star player with Son Heung-Min also sold to LAFC.

