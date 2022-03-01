Crystal Palace interested in signing former Arsenal player - Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in adding former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos to their squad this summer.

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Palace are prepared to pay Ceballos' current club Real Madrid up to €18 million to secure his services. Los Blancos could also be open to selling the midfielder as they look to bolster their squad with a couple of big-money signings ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Palace's interest in the player could be due to one major reason. Conor Gallagher, who is currently at Selhurst Park on loan from Chelsea, has been their midfield talisman this season. However, there have been rumors suggesting that Gallagher will exit Palace and look to break into the Blues' first team next season.

CPFC Transfers HQ @CPFCtransfersHQ Crystal Palace are looking to sign Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, according to a report in Spain.



#CPFC



sportwitness.co.uk/crystal-palace… Crystal Palace are looking to sign Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, according to a report in Spain. 📰 Crystal Palace are looking to sign Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, according to a report in Spain.#CPFC sportwitness.co.uk/crystal-palace…

The Eagles will therefore need to purchase a quality midfielder in the summer. While Ceballos doesn't bring the same goalscoring ability, he has thrived at times in deeper roles. The Spaniard also has Premier League experience, having spent two seasons on loan with Arsenal.

However, it remains to be seen if Ceballos himself will be open to a move back to England. The report from Fichajes has stated that La Liga outfits Real Betis and Villarreal are interested in the 25-year-old as well.

Dani Ceballos struggled for consistency while at Arsenal

Ceballos joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in 2019 after failing to receive consistent playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring two goals and laying out two assists.

While he was picked quite often, many felt the midfielder wasn't consistent enough and often played safe passes instead of looking to move the ball forward. A muscle injury also cut short his playing time as he missed several matches. Regardless, the Spaniard played a crucial role as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Ceballos resigned on loan with the Gunners for the 2020-21 season. He made 40 appearances across all competitions this time around, recording three assists. This time, however, the north London outfit decided not to extend his loan and sent him back to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has made just six appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term. Ceballos finds himself quite low on the pecking order, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga ahead of him.

It seems certain that the former Arsenal man will leave Los Blancos this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee