Crystal Palace open to cash plus swap deal offer with Arsenal for Eberechi Eze and Gunners attacker: Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly open to a cash plus player bid for Arsenal target Eberechi Eze. The Gunners are keen on signing the Crystal Palace star, but are looking to lower the fee.

As per a report in Football Transfers via DeadlineDayLive, Crystal Palace are willing to take Leandro Trossard as part of the deal to sign Eze. They believe that the Belgian will be a good addition to the squad at Selhurst Park.

The Englishman has a £68 million clause, but they are unwilling to activate it. He has just returned for Crystal Palace's pre-season training after an extended break. He was not involved in the new home kit promotion, leading to more questions from the fans.

Eze is seen as the ideal player by Mikel Arteta for his left wing, where his current options are Gabriel Mertinelli and Trossard. Both players scored eight goals each last season, just one less than the club's top scorer in the Premier League, Bukayo Saka.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star is now seen as an excess to requirements and has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce. The Belgian is keeping his options open as he enters the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Paul Merson slams Arsenal for spending on Noni Madueke before Eberechi Eze

Paul Merson was furious with Arsenal's decision to sign Noni Madueke and slammed them in his recent column for Sky Sports. The former Gunners star claimed that the Crystal Palace was much better than the £52 million signing and exactly what Mikel Arteta needed. He wrote:

"If you asked me whether Arsenal should sign Eberechi Eze or Madueke, I'd have said Eze all day long. Now that's a deal I can see happening and it would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. He's perfect. Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball. Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics. For me, that's where Eze comes in."

"He's got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down. Away from home, maybe he's not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently. But that's why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen. It would be a fantastic signing for Arsènal."

The Gunners are yet to announce the signing of Madueke officially. He headed back to England for his medical just hours before Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13.

