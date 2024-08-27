Crystal Palace plot move for another Arsenal star after Eddie Nketiah coup: Reports 

According to a report from the Guardian's Ed Aarons, Crystal Palace are keen to sign another player from Arsenal after securing the services of Eddie Nketiah. The Eagles are interested in signing Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from the north London outfit and are exploring a deal for his services.

The Polish defender joined the English side in January 2023 for €19.5 million from Serie A side, Spezia Calcio. He has made 38 appearances for the Gunners since his arrival, bagging two goals and three assists. Kiwior is also a seasoned international, making 26 appearances and scoring once for Poland.

The defender's future is currently uncertain after the north London side signed Riccardo Callafiori this summer. The Eagles will face competition for the player's signature from Bologna.

Arsenal are looking to secure the English Premier League for the first time in two decades after coming close in the last two seasons. Mikel Arteta will have to consider if the defender's departure will be beneficial to his team before sanctioning any move.

Gabby Agbonlahor insists Crystal Palace signing Eddie Nketiah was not good enough for Arsenal

Former Premier League forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes new Crystal Palace signing Eddie Nketiah was not good enough for Arsenal. The 25-year-old came through the north London club's academy and went on to make 168 appearances for the club, bagging 38 goals and seven assists in the process.

Agbonlahor believes the Gunners made the right choice selling the striker, telling talkSPORT:

“I don’t think he is at the level where Arsenal are going. I look at him and I see a striker who has got an eye for goal, but the other part of the game, holding the ball up, I don’t think he is strong enough, running in behind, I don’t think he is quick enough. I don’t think he is physical enough. I don’t think he is at Arsenal’s level. Crystal Palace – I think that’s the right level.”

Eddie Nketiah will be keen to prove his worth at his new club and help Crystal Palace continue their improvement under Oliver Glassner.

